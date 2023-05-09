MEDJUGORJE: SATAN IS MASTER OVER THIS TYPE OF PERSON – DO NOT BE MARKED IN THIS WAY

The power of prayer is not to be underestimated, for it is the armor of those who have the Spirit of God within them. It is through prayer that we are able to read the signs of the times and recognize that the world is now under the control of Satan. However, those who do not have the Spirit of God are unable to see the Prince of Darkness who reigns over them.

Today, the world seems to be thriving and many believe that life has never been better. They indulge in every desire and fulfill every whim, not realizing that they are under the control of Satan. These individuals direct their anger and fury towards Medjugorje and Our Lady, for they do not want to be called back to the fidelity of the Gospel and reminded of Jesus’ call to conversion and adherence to his commandments.

The devil and his minions are working tirelessly to destroy all that is good in the world, spreading hatred and delusion wherever they go. But in the midst of this darkness, Our Lady comes to us to speak of the love of Jesus and to urge us to forgive. She is the beacon of hope in a world that is rapidly succumbing to the temptations of Satan.

It is important to note that Satan is not afraid of those who do not have the Spirit of God within them, for they are defenseless against his attacks. It is only those who have the armor of prayer that can stand against his wiles and machinations. Through prayer, we are able to discern the truth and resist the devil’s attempts to lead us astray.

Those who reject the message of Medjugorje and Our Lady are often the ones who are the most deeply under Satan’s control. They are unable to see the truth and are blinded by their own desires and passions. But for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear, the message of Medjugorje and Our Lady is a powerful reminder of the love and mercy of Jesus Christ.

In these troubled times, it is more important than ever to stay close to Our Lady and to seek her intercession. She is the refuge of sinners and the hope of the afflicted. Through her prayers, we can be protected from the attacks of the evil one and find the strength to resist his temptations.

In conclusion, the power of prayer is not to be underestimated, for it is the armor of those who have the Spirit of God within them. In a world that is rapidly being taken over by Satan, it is more important than ever to stay close to Our Lady and to seek her intercession. Through her prayers, we can find the strength and courage to resist the devil’s temptations and to remain faithful to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.